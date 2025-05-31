Uae Embassy Re Defined Visa Terms For Pakistan

Islamabad: The UAE Embassy has unveiled changes to its visa process for Pakistani citizens, aiming to streamline applications and enhance security. These updates cover various visa categories, including visit, tourist, and family visas, with employment visas following a separate procedure.







All visa applications for visit, tourist, and family visas must now be submitted online.

For applicants aged 5 years and above, biometric data collection and visa processing will take place at a designated UAE visa center.

Upon submission of an online application, applicants will receive a summons notification, which they must carry along with their application documents when visiting the visa center.







The visa processing fee is $69 per applicant. This amount must be deposited into any branch of Bank Alfalah, and the original receipt is required when visiting the embassy or visa center.

A certified six-month bank statement (of the applicant, parent, or sponsor) with a minimum balance of $5,000 or its equivalent. Proof of accommodation (e.g., hotel booking, confirmed return air ticket, and original national identity card or passport with at least six months of validity is mandatory.

Children under 5 years do not need to visit the visa center; only a photograph needs to be submitted. Children aged 6 to 15 years must have their photo taken at the visa center. While children 15 years and above must be physically present for biometric verification, similar to adult applicants.

The UAE has introduced a five-year visa policy for Pakistani nationals. For this long-term visa, applicants may be required to provide round-trip tickets, hotel bookings, proof of property ownership (if applicable), and a refundable security deposit (reportedly AED 3,000).

It has been acknowledged by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs that visa processing for Pakistani applicants has come under greater scrutiny due to concerns over issues like fraudulent degrees, fake employment contracts, visa overstays, and involvement in political or criminal activities by some individuals. Misuse of social media has also been a concern.

Pakistani officials are actively engaging with UAE authorities to address these issues and restore the integrity of the visa issuance process.

It’s always advisable to check the official UAE Embassy or Consulate website in Pakistan or consult with authorized travel agents for the most current and detailed information, as policies can be subject to change.