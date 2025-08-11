Uae Updates List Of Banned Flight Items

Passengers travelling from the UAE are being urged to review the latest regulations on banned flight items, as Emirates introduces a new restriction prohibiting the use of power banks during flights starting in October. While UAE airports already maintain strict rules on prohibited goods, airlines may impose additional measures that passengers must follow.

Banned Flight Items at Dubai Airports

Dubai Airports prohibits several dangerous goods in carry-on baggage. These include hammers, nails, screwdrivers, and other sharp tools; scissors and grooming tools with blades over 6 cm; swords, knives, and bladed weapons; handcuffs; firearms, ammunition, flare guns, and laser guns; walkie-talkies; and lighters (only one lighter may be carried on the person). Other banned flight items include bats, martial arts weapons, drills, ropes, measuring tapes, packing tapes, and electrical cables unless used for personal travel purposes.

Liquids must be in containers of 100ml or less, with a total maximum of one litre (10 containers). Prescription medicines require a doctor’s note, and passengers with metal medical implants should carry a medical certificate.

Under UAE aviation safety rules, power banks are permitted in cabin baggage if they are below 100Wh. Devices between 100Wh and 160Wh may be accepted subject to airline policy, but cannot exceed 160Wh. Emirates has now updated its in-flight policy to ban the use of power banks entirely, even if they meet capacity limits.

Banned Flight Items at Sharjah Airport

Sharjah Airport enforces a separate but equally strict list of banned flight items for both hand and checked baggage. These include bludgeons, baseball bats, flammable gases, liquids, and solids such as gas cartridges, gasoline, matches, and paint; dangerous wet substances like calcium carbide; chemical and biological agents; firearms, knives with blades longer than 6 cm, and martial arts weapons; oxidizing agents like bleach; non-flammable gases such as diving tanks and oxygen cylinders; radioactive materials; explosives, fireworks, ammunition; imitation weapons; disabling devices such as tear gas, mace, and stun guns; and organic peroxides.

Certain items are allowed only under strict conditions. Liquids must be stored in a clear, resealable 20cm x 20cm bag and shown separately at security. Baby food, prescription medication, and special dietary items may be carried but must be verified with supporting proof.

Travelers are strongly advised to check updated guidelines on banned flight items with both their airline and departure airport to avoid confiscations, delays, or penalties.