Ubl Workday Now Includes Sunday To Serve Customers Daily

United Bank Limited (UBL) has officially extended the UBL workday to include Sundays, enabling customers to access banking services all seven days of the week.

In an announcement shared on its social media platforms, the bank revealed that select branches will remain open on Sundays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The post read, “Banking services available for you every day of the week.”

While most banks in Pakistan already operate on Saturdays, adding Sunday to the UBL workday lineup marks a first among major financial institutions in the country—reflecting the bank’s commitment to improved customer convenience.

A complete list of UBL branches that will operate on Sundays can be accessed via an official link shared by the bank.

اب یو بی ایل کی منتخب کردہ برانچز صبح 10 بجے سے شام 4 بجے تک اتوار کو بھی کھلی رہیں گی !

اب ہفتے کا ہر دن آپ کی بینکاری سہولت کےلئے۔

کیوں کہ یو بی ایل ہے آپ کی خدمت میں سب سے آگے! برانچز کی لسٹ دیکھنے کے لیے نیچے دیے گئے لنک پر کلک کریں۔https://t.co/lHXZdghY5G pic.twitter.com/Wm8QPmsP4T — @ubldigital (@UBLDigital) July 16, 2025

This move comes amid increasing competition in Pakistan’s banking sector. Recently, Habib Bank Limited (HBL) announced extended weekday hours, operating from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., Monday to Friday, in a similar effort to enhance customer service.

By including Sundays in the UBL workday, the bank is positioning itself as a leader in accessibility and responsiveness, adapting to the evolving needs of its growing customer base.