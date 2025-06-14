By Manik-Aftab ⏐ 11 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Uk Startup Offers 35000 In Grants For Pakistani Entrepreneurs

Pakistani founders can now apply for the Commonwealth startup programme, which offers up to £35,000 in equity-free grants, alongside expert training and mentorship to help grow their businesses.



Imperial College London, in collaboration with the UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office, is offering a six-month startup programme tailored for entrepreneurs from low and middle-income countries. As part of the initiative, participating startups — including those from Pakistan — will have access to equity-free financial support totaling £35,000.

Each team in the Commonwealth startup programme for Pakistani entrepreneurs can apply for up to £2,000 in grants to cover essential business expenses and scale their ventures. Applications are open until 30 June 2025.

The programme combines intensive in-person and online learning. It begins in November 2025 with a fully funded two-week bootcamp in Accra, Ghana, followed by online mentorship, expert-led business sessions, and networking opportunities with Commonwealth-based peers.



“You’ll gain essential skills, tailored coaching, and access to a powerful global network to help you overcome barriers and scale up your business,” the official website states.

One founder from each selected team will attend the Ghana bootcamp in person, while other co-founders or team members can join remotely for the digital component of the programme.

Throughout the Commonwealth startup programme for Pakistani entrepreneurs, teams will learn how to refine business plans, scale operations, apply lean business practices, and build strong go-to-market strategies.

Participants will also focus on personal leadership development, strengthening team dynamics, addressing skill gaps, and fostering diversity for long-term success.

Additionally, the programme helps entrepreneurs understand global and local startup ecosystems, identify key players, and form strategic partnerships to accelerate growth and impact.

