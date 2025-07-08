By Zohaib Shah ⏐ 4 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Realme 15 Pro

Ahead of its debut, the Realme 15 Pro is creating excitement as leaks reveal important specifications and design hints. At the end of June, Realme started to tease the 15 and 15 Pro lineup. The incoming Realme 15 Pro, which has a circular camera configuration, surprisingly looks more like the original Realme 14. The 14 Pro launched in January, with the 14 model following in March.

The new model may make its debut in a “Flowing Silver” coloring, with rumors of Velvet Green and Silk Purple versions. It is expected that the device’s optics would be dominated by a 50MP primary camera. According to reports, premium features that were previously only available in the Pro+ version are now being added.

Snapdragon Power and Storage

Ultra-thin bezels and a centered hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera are highlights of the device’s display. The design on the back seems to be semi-transparent. Realme revealed that both models would have AI Edit Genie and have Snapdragon chipsets. With this function, users can use voice commands to modify photos.

According to the source, the phone might come with four different RAM/storage configurations: 8/128GB, 8/256GB, 12/256GB, and 12/512 GB. Industry experts are expecting the launch in the upcoming weeks, despite the fact that the official release date has not yet been revealed.

Zohaib Shah

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

