The Sindh Excise and Taxation Department has officially extended the deadline for biometric verification of vehicles and motorcycles to August 14, 2025, offering citizens additional time to complete the mandatory process.







According to Deputy Director Asif Ali Bhatti, this is the final extension, and no further delays will be granted.

“This will be the final extension, warning that no additional time will be given beyond the stated date,” he confirmed.

The department has urged all vehicle owners, especially those whose vehicles are not registered under their names, to complete the biometric verification and ownership transfer before the deadline. After August 14, biometric checks will be mandatory for both buyers and sellers during all vehicle transfer procedures.

Bhatti also raised concerns about the massive backlog in motorcycle number plate collection. While 6.5 to 7 million motorcycles are officially registered in Sindh, only 1.6 million number plates have been distributed. That leaves over 5 million motorcycles still unaccounted for in the number plate system.







The standard fee for a motorcycle number plate remains Rs 2,450.

Service Expansion in Karachi

To speed up distribution, multiple counters are operating across Karachi, including at:

Civic Centre

Executive Office Clifton

Awami Markaz

Online applications for number plates are also being accepted. With growing footfall, the authorities plan to increase the number of service counters at the Civic Centre to improve efficiency.

The newly issued plates are enhanced with security features that ensure visibility under surveillance cameras, even at night. These are part of broader efforts to tackle vehicle fraud and misuse.

Although the department claims that plates are issued within a week, many citizens report waiting periods of a month or longer, highlighting the need for better service delivery.

Bhatti also acknowledged ongoing struggles to combat the agent mafia, which continues to resurface despite repeated crackdowns.