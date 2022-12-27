Vivo V25 With Color Changing Design Is Launching In Pakistan Soon

This year Vivo is bringing something exciting and new for its users. It will be a treat for Vivo users to enjoy all functions and specifications at a reasonable price.

Vivo V25, a mid-range smartphone made officially global this year in August, is ready to be available in Pakistan soon. According to its name, it is the most affordable series. It will tag alongside the Vivo V25e.

On the other hand, up till now, it is not mentioned of the Vivo V25 Pro. The company announced the launch by itself and has been teasing its upcoming series of smartphones on its official Twitter account.

Hence, once again, the famous Babar Azam has taken the lead and become the face of all teaser ads as he is the brand ambassador of Vivo Pakistan.

Vivo V25 Specifications

People are very familiar with the features and specifications of Vivo V25 and V25e as it is already available around the globe.

However, if we walk about the specifications, it has a 6.44 inch AMOLED display with a 90 Hz refresh rate and 180p resolution. In comparison, the screens have noticeable bezels around the screens.

In addition, the most advanced and unique feature that makes these phones stand out is the color-changing rear panel, which can shift its colors under the sun.

The two handsets only differ when it comes to chipset and camera details. The most elegant vanilla model features MediaTek’s Density 900 SoC, while the V25e sticks with the Helio G99 chip.

Moreover, both the fantastic handsets have 64 MP primary cameras, but the standard version has an 8MP ultra-wide unit. On the other hand, the E model only has a 2MP duo of depth and macro sensors on the back.

The selfie cameras are also different. The cheaper handset has a 32MP selfie unit, whereas the standard Vivo V25 opts for a 50MP sensor instead.

Availability and Price

Vivo is planning to discuss these smart handsets’ release dates and prices.

The Vivo V23 5G launched for around Rs 80,000 in Pakistan. Therefore, the new headset will be available for nearly Rs 100,000. As we know, the import taxes have worsened over time, but there is no confirmation yet.

Alas, the campaigns and announcements for these phones have been going on for a few days. Therefore, the official launch is expected by the end of December or early January.

