Vivo X200 Fe Launches In Pakistan Compact Telephoto Flagship With Zeiss Pro Level Camera And Sleek Design

Vivo has launched the X200 FE in Pakistan, marking its first compact telephoto flagship in the X series. Priced at Rs219,999, the device brings flagship-level photography, advanced performance, and sleek design to a one-handed form factor.

Imaging and Camera Features

The highlight of the Vivo X200 FE is its ZEISS 100x Telephoto Zoom, supported by a newly designed trapezoidal prism periscope lens that uses an M-shaped optical path to keep the module compact. It also includes the Sony IMX882 Ultra-Sensitive Sensor and AI Telephoto Enhance, delivering sharp details across different scenes.

The phone introduces Stage Mode for capturing dynamic live events and Street Photography Mode that quickly activates by pressing the volume down button twice, designed to preserve authentic, imperfect moments. Users can also explore seven classic ZEISS bokeh styles and cinematic flare rendering for creative portraits. The device supports Live Photo, ensuring smooth compatibility with iPhone’s format for easy sharing.

AI Image Studio features such as AI Magic Move, AI Image Expander, and AI Reflection Erase provide professional-grade tools, enabling advanced photo editing directly on the phone.

Performance and Battery

Despite its slim profile, the Vivo X200 FE packs a powerful MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chipset, handling multitasking and demanding apps with ease. It features a 6500 mAh BlueVolt battery coupled with 90W FlashCharge, delivering up to 9.5 hours of continuous gaming, 25.4 hours of YouTube playback, and 44.9 hours of voice calls.

Additional productivity and lifestyle features include Stereo Dual Speakers, Multi-Scenario NFC, and Infrared Remote Control.

Compact Build and Display

The device measures 71.76mm wide, 7.99mm thick, and weighs just 186g, making it fully operable with one hand. Built with aerospace-grade aluminum, it combines lightness with robust drop resistance. It is also rated IP68 and IP69 for dust and water resistance, alongside SGS Triple Protection and military-grade certifications.

The Vivo X200 FE sports a 6.31-inch ZEISS Master Color Display with 1.5K LTPO resolution, reaching 1800 nits peak brightness. The display also offers 2160 Hz PWM dimming and low blue light certification for comfortable viewing.

Available in Blue and Black, the X200 FE blends a modern “squircle” design with a refined Metallic Sand Anti-Glare finish for a premium feel.

A New Compact Benchmark

The Vivo X200 FE combines flagship photography and performance with a portable design, offering users high-end features in a device that fits comfortably in one hand. It stands out as Vivo’s answer to demands for compact, powerful smartphones without compromise.