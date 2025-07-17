By Zohaib Shah ⏐ 44 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Vivo X300 Pro

Vivo’s upcoming X300 Pro is generating buzz, thanks to a fresh leak revealing impressive camera hardware and performance specs. According to the source, the Vivo X300 Pro will feature a 50MP main camera using Sony’s Lytia LYT-828 sensor. This is a 1/1.3-inch sensor, promising detailed low-light shots. It will be paired with a 50MP ultrawide lens and a 200MP periscope telephoto camera.

The telephoto lens will use a 1/1.4-inch sensor and debut a new anti-flare coating technology. This innovation aims to reduce lens flare and improve clarity in bright conditions. Powering the X300 Pro is MediaTek’s Dimensity 9500 chipset, a natural upgrade from the Dimensity 9400 used in the X200 Pro.

Vivo launched the X200 Pro in October last year. Therefore, the X300 Pro may arrive around the same time, or slightly earlier if the Dimensity 9500 launches in September as expected.

Vivo X200 Series Price:

Model Price
Vivo X200 329,999
Vivo X200 Pro 321,499
Vivo X200 Pro Mini 198,999
Vivo X200 FE 219,999
Vivo X200 Ultra 264,999

Zohaib Shah

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

Latest News

Students Can Now Enroll In New Bs Programs At Aiou

Students Can Now Enroll in New BS Programs at AIOU

Pixel 10 Series

Google Announces When Pixel 10 Series Will Be Unveiled

Pakistan Railways Revives Pak Business Express With High Hopes

Pakistan Railways Revives Pak Business Express with High Hopes

Heavy Rains Disrupt Flight Operations At Islamabad Airport

Heavy Rains Disrupt Flight Operations at Islamabad Airport

Honda Atlas Begins Car Exports To Japan Amid Rising Sales

Honda Atlas Begins Car Exports to Japan Amid Rising Sales

Donald Trump

Donald Trump Set to Visit Pakistan on September 18

Rawalpindi Property Tax Rates Updated Heres Whats Changed

Rawalpindi Property Tax Rates Updated: Here’s What’s Changed

Pakistan's New Policy

Pakistan’s NEV Policy 2025–30 Targets 2.2 Million Electric Vehicles by 2030

Govt Sets New Date For Utility Stores Closure

Govt Sets New Date for Utility Stores Closure

Ubl Workday Now Includes Sunday To Serve Customers Daily

UBL Workday Now Includes Sunday to Serve Customers Daily

Epic Games Forces Fortnite Cheaters To Post Public Apologies Once Again

Epic Games Forces Fortnite Cheaters to Post Public Apologies, Once Again

Meta Attracts Top Openai Researchers In Ongoing Ai Talent Race

Meta Attracts Top OpenAI Researchers in Ongoing AI Talent Race

Google Expands Ai Search And Rolls Out Business Calling Feature

Google Expands AI Search and Rolls Out Business-Calling Feature