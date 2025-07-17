Vivo’s upcoming X300 Pro is generating buzz, thanks to a fresh leak revealing impressive camera hardware and performance specs. According to the source, the Vivo X300 Pro will feature a 50MP main camera using Sony’s Lytia LYT-828 sensor. This is a 1/1.3-inch sensor, promising detailed low-light shots. It will be paired with a 50MP ultrawide lens and a 200MP periscope telephoto camera.

The telephoto lens will use a 1/1.4-inch sensor and debut a new anti-flare coating technology. This innovation aims to reduce lens flare and improve clarity in bright conditions. Powering the X300 Pro is MediaTek’s Dimensity 9500 chipset, a natural upgrade from the Dimensity 9400 used in the X200 Pro.

Vivo launched the X200 Pro in October last year. Therefore, the X300 Pro may arrive around the same time, or slightly earlier if the Dimensity 9500 launches in September as expected.

Vivo X200 Series Price: