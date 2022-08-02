Want to Build Yourself a Gaming PC? They Are Not as Expensive as You Think

Ten years ago, games used to take somewhere around 15GB of your hard disk space and ran on the smallest of graphic cards; however, with time, games have become increasingly advanced, and so have their requirements. So if you love gaming but have a tight budget, then keep reading.

Building the most advanced gaming system will leave a big hole in your pocket. And let’s be honest, we all love our old, budget and reliable PCs. If you are on a budget, the best PC you can have is the one you can afford, but it is important that you spend your money on the right stuff.

1. List Down Your Parts According to Your Budget

The first thing you have got to do before starting is to make a list and determine the amount of money you want to spend on each component; an important part is to spend a good percentage of your money on your graphics card, processer and RAM sticks since they are what will allow your game to run smoothly.

Don’t foolishly spend a large amount of your money on a lavish casing or the best RGB strips since you can cancel out these areas and save costs.

2. Compare Benchmark

While buying parts for your budget computer, you must compare each component you plan on buying and check if other parts offer better features at the same price. This is integral since you have to utilize every last penny effectively.

A great website to compare PC components is userbenchmark.com, which allows you to search through and compare benchmarks.

3. Avoid Bottlenecks

Bottlenecking occurs when a component limits the capabilities of others and stops the computer from working in perfect condition, it is a rookie mistake that almost everyone makes while building a PC. To avoid this mistake, to install well-synced parts and working in unison is essential.

A great tip to avoid this is to check whichever component you want via this bottleneck calculator , which will tell you how much bottlenecking your processor and the graphic card will have.

4. Buy Storage Smartly

One mistake many PC builders make is spending too much money buying a ton of SSD space. At the same time, an SSD can provide significant speed; it is important to not overspend and utilize only a small amount of SSD in the most effective ways. Something that we would suggest you do is only keep your windows and one or two of your most played games inside your SSD; the rest you can store in your Hard Drive. Doing this will help more important stuff like your windows and main games run more quickly while reducing costs.

5. Be Thrifty

A big part of building the perfect budget PC is to be thrifty and cut your costs wherever possible; this can include using the casing of a friend’s old PC, buying used processors and exchanging old RAM sticks for newer ones. Doing this will help you save costs in many ways and allow you to spend more on other important things, therefore, taking your gaming experience to the next level.