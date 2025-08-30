WhatsApp has rolled out a new feature called Writing Help, an AI-powered assistant that suggests text while chatting. The tool is designed to make conversations faster, easier, and more expressive. It works in both private messages and group chats, offering different tones such as professional, funny, and supportive.

The company said Writing Help was launched to save time, improve the quality of communication, and give users more flexibility in how they express themselves. With billions of messages exchanged daily, WhatsApp believes the feature will make chatting smoother without changing the way people normally use the app.

Users can open the feature by tapping a pencil icon while typing. WhatsApp then shows multiple AI-generated versions of the same message. The user can pick one or ignore all suggestions. This makes messaging quicker without changing the normal chat experience.

The feature runs on Meta’s Private Processing technology, which ensures that messages remain private. WhatsApp confirmed that neither Meta nor WhatsApp can see the original or suggested texts. The company said the feature is optional and will not affect those who prefer manual typing.

Writing Help is first launching in English for users in the United States and select regions. WhatsApp has confirmed it will expand the tool to more countries and languages soon, including Pakistan, in the near future.