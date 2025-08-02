The official WhatsApp number of Chaudhry Tariq Subhani, Chairman of the Punjab Land Records Authority, has been hacked. The hacker is impersonating the senior official to contact his friends and associates, requesting money under false pretenses.

“To all friends, relatives, and respected acquaintances, I wish to inform you that my WhatsApp number has been hacked. If you receive any messages from my number requesting money or financial assistance, please do not respond under any circumstances. Alhamdulillah, by the grace of Allah Almighty, the Waryo family has always been known for giving, not asking. This is a malicious attempt by someone with ill intentions, aiming only to defame and create misunderstandings. I kindly request everyone to take this message seriously and ignore any suspicious communication coming from my number,” said Chaudhry Tariq Subhani (MPA).

WhatsApp scams are becoming increasingly common, targeting people by impersonating trusted contacts. Many individuals have already fallen victim to such fraud. To stay safe, avoid responding to unknown messages or calls or clicking suspicious links on WhatsApp.