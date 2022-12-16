Xiaomi 13 Stays 8.2° Cooler Than iPhone 14 While Gaming

Xiaomi will officially release its flagship digital series, Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 pro, tomorrow. These mobile phones will be officially released at 19:00 (Chinese Time) on December 11th. However, these mobile phones will not be alone. The company will also announce the new Android skin, MIUI 14. Over the past few weeks, there have been several leaks and speculations about the Xiaomi 13 and MIUI 14. To make things more interesting, Xiaomi has been releasing official teasers to confirm the features that these mobile phones will support.

Xiaomi targeted Apple’s A16 Bionic in November. In a teaser, the company stated that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, Qualcomm’s latest chipset, is found inside the 13 and 13 Pro and delivers a 42 percent improvement in GPU performance, surpassing the A16 Bionic. While no numbers were shared to back this claim, a fresh comparison reveals the Xiaomi 13 is said to beat the iPhone 14 in thermals.

Xiaomi said that when playing games while charging, Xiaomi 13 manages to be cooler by about 8.2°C (38.9°C vs 47.1°C) compared to iPhone 14. pic.twitter.com/xroM1WDmSq — Alvin (@sondesix) December 11, 2022

On Twitter, Alvin shared the image, with the Chinese giant stating that its latest flagship can run 8.2 degrees Celsius cooler, likely due to the use of a vapor chamber cooler, which Apple skipped for the iPhone 14 this year in favor of graphite sheets. In a small disclaimer that might get unnoticed by some readers in the comparison, a machine-learning translation states that the benchmark was done in an environment with an ambient temperature of 25 degrees Celsius.

Xiaomi does mention that the differences will vary if the ambient temperature drops or rises, so even if you have both devices in your possession, chances are that you will not see the same thermal results. Like the A16 Bionic, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 is mass-produced on TSMC’s 4nm architecture, which is what gives the silicon its efficient properties. If Samsung was responsible for mass-producing the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, the tale might have been different.

Apple may have skipped using a vapor chamber cooler this year due to space constraints or keeping the weight down of all its iPhone 14 models. We hope the company makes an effort to use this effective solution for the iPhone 15. Naturally, we will see more results on how the Xiaomi 13 performs when the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 is stressed hard in future benchmarks, so stay tuned.

While there are dedicated gaming mobile phones, most regular mobile phones are now incorporating some features that make these mobile phones more tolerant of gaming. The Xiaomi 13 series is no different. We earlier mentioned that this device comes with a 4642mm² super large VC liquid cooling. This is a cooling system for gaming mobile phones. From recent tests, it appears that Xiaomi’s decision to put such a cooling system on this device will pay off.

According to Lei Jun, founder, and CEO of Xiaomi, the performance of this flagship during gaming is solid. He claims that when playing Genshin Impact, a demanding free-to-play action role-playing game, the image quality of the game runs at full frame. Also, the temperature of the device remains at 43°C and the brightness does not decrease during the whole process. Looking at Genshin Impact’s graphic demand, this performance is simply amazing.

According to data from Lei Jun, in terms of GPU performance and power consumption tests, the peak performance of the GPU of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 far exceeds that of the Bionic A16. He claims that the SD8 Gen2 GPU is leading by as much as 25%. “Under such top performance, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2’s excellent energy efficiency performance makes the power consumption of the motherboard only 8.0W. This is almost the same as that of the Bionic A16”. The massive heat sink covers almost half of the interior of this device. It is very efficient in heat dissipation.

This device is currently on the reservation and the Jingdong link reveals that the standard version has over 220,000 reservations. The Xiaomi 13 Pro also reservations also exceeds 200,000. The Xiaomi 13 is a small-screen mobile phone with a 6.2-inch display that has thin bezels. The left, right and upper bezels are only 1.61 mm wide. The chin which is the widest part is only 1.81 mm. The iPhone 14 and 14 Pro has bezels that are 2.4 mm and 2.15 mm wide respectively.

This new flagship from Xiaomi will bring a very strong visual impact. Also, the single punch-hole design of the Xiaomi 13 will make the screen visual effect far better than that of the iPhone 14. We can say that this device comes with an all-around “upgrade”. According to the official warm-up, the front of Xiaomi 13 is slightly 2.5D. In addition, the back is four-curved, with a width of 71.5mm. The company claims that this design makes the mobile phone comfortable to hold. This series will also come with a 4642mm² super large VC liquid cooling. In addition, the entire Xiaomi 13 series supports the IP68 standard, which is also the highest level of dustproof and waterproof standards.

