By Zohaib Shah ⏐ 1 hour ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Xiaomi 15t Pro

Xiaomi is preparing to launch the successors to its 14T series, unveiled last September. The upcoming Xiaomi 15T Pro has now been confirmed, appearing on Thailand’s NBTC certification site with model number 2506BPN68G. The “G” indicates it is a global variant. It is likely to launch in all markets where previous T-series models were previously released.

The device is expected to feature a MediaTek chipset, likely the Dimensity 9400+, similar to the Redmi K80 Ultra launched in China. While based on the K80 Ultra, the 15T Pro will not be an exact rebrand. Xiaomi usually alters the camera setup in such cases.

A key difference may be the battery capacity. The Redmi K80 Ultra offers a 7,410mAh unit, but the 15T Pro is rumored to use a smaller 5,500mAh battery, with support for 90W wired fast charging.

The FCC has also certified the Xiaomi 15T Pro, listing three storage options: 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB. All variants are said to include 12 GB of RAM. More details are expected soon as Xiaomi continues global certifications ahead of the official launch.

Zohaib Shah

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

Latest News

Microsoft

Microsoft Trolled Over Cringe AI Art in Xbox Hiring Post

Nvidia Gpus Are Getting Destroyed By Rowhammer Exploit

NVIDIA GPUs Are Getting Destroyed By Rowhammer Exploit

Youtube Launches Hype In India To Boost Small Creator Visibility

YouTube Launches ‘Hype’ in India to Boost Small Creator Visibility

Mira Murati Raises 2b For Ai Startup Thinking Machines

Mira Murati Raises $2B for AI Startup Thinking Machines

Transporters Call Nationwide Wheel Jam Strike Over Tax Hike

Transporters Call Nationwide Wheel-Jam Strike Over Tax Hike

Google Calendar Booking Pages Launch In Gmail One Click Scheduling

Google Calendar Booking Pages Launch in Gmail – One-Click Scheduling!

Pseb Audit Report Uncovers Major Financial Irregularities

PSEB Audit Report Uncovers Major Financial Irregularities

Threads May Soon Let You Sign Up Using Facebook Instead Of Instagram

Threads May Soon Let You Sign-Up Using Facebook Instead of Instagram

Is Cyberpunk 2077 Coming To Mac Ios Fans Are In For A Treat

Is Cyberpunk 2077 Coming to Mac? iOS Fans Are In For A Treat!

Fact Check Pak Suzukis Bold Claims How Much Holds Up To Scrutiny

Fact Check: Pak Suzuki’s Bold Claims Under the Microscope

Heres How You Can Get Your Full Matric Result Marksheet Online

Here’s How You Can Get Your Full Matric Result Marksheet Online

Apple Supercharges Ai Game With Shocking Nvidia Cuda Support

Apple Supercharges AI Game with Shocking NVIDIA CUDA Support

Fauji Fertilizer Shows Interest In Pia Privatization

UK Lifts PIA Sanctions After Safety Upgrades by Pakistan