Xiaomi is preparing to launch the successors to its 14T series, unveiled last September. The upcoming Xiaomi 15T Pro has now been confirmed, appearing on Thailand’s NBTC certification site with model number 2506BPN68G. The “G” indicates it is a global variant. It is likely to launch in all markets where previous T-series models were previously released.

The device is expected to feature a MediaTek chipset, likely the Dimensity 9400+, similar to the Redmi K80 Ultra launched in China. While based on the K80 Ultra, the 15T Pro will not be an exact rebrand. Xiaomi usually alters the camera setup in such cases.

A key difference may be the battery capacity. The Redmi K80 Ultra offers a 7,410mAh unit, but the 15T Pro is rumored to use a smaller 5,500mAh battery, with support for 90W wired fast charging.

The FCC has also certified the Xiaomi 15T Pro, listing three storage options: 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB. All variants are said to include 12 GB of RAM. More details are expected soon as Xiaomi continues global certifications ahead of the official launch.