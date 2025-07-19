Yamaha Unique Hike Motorcycle Prices After Budget 2025 26

Motorcycle prices in Pakistan are on the rise once more, this time driven by recent changes in the federal budget for 2025–26. Following Atlas Honda and Pak Suzuki, Yamaha and Unique are the latest manufacturers to raise prices, citing new levies and taxes introduced by the government.

Yamaha Motor Pakistan has adjusted the pricing across all models in response to the newly introduced Energy Vehicle (NEV) levy and revised tax regulations. The price updates have been effective since July 1, 2025.

YB125Z (Red/Black) is now priced at Rs. 429,000, which includes Rs. 65,441 in sales tax and Rs. 4,057 as NEV levy.

YB125Z DX (Red/Black/Gray) now stands at Rs. 459,500.

The sporty YBR125 (Red/Gray/Black) is available for Rs. 471,500.

The off-road YBR125G (Black) has climbed to Rs. 490,500, while its Matt finish variant is the most expensive at Rs. 493,500.

Unique Increases UD-70cc Series Prices

Soon after Yamaha’s announcement, Unique followed suit with its own price revision, effective July 18, 2025. The company increased prices by Rs. 3,000 across all models of its UD-70cc motorcycle lineup.

UD-70cc (Base model) – Rs. 121,500

UD-70cc Extreme Plus – Rs. 125,000

UD-70cc Special Edition – Rs. 128,500

Extreme Plus (with alloy rims) – Rs. 135,000

Selfstart variant – Rs. 147,000

Budget Triggers Industry-Wide Price Hikes

These increases are part of a broader trend across the motorcycle industry in Pakistan, following the implementation of new fiscal measures in the Federal Budget 2025–26. Tax-related cost pressures are being passed on to consumers, making two-wheelers less affordable for the average buyer.