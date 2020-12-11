You can safely invest in stocks with just Rs. 5,000 through this Pakistani startup

According to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), investments in stocks gave the highest amount of returns as compared to other asset classes from January 2009 to December 2018. Most Pakistanis believe that investing in the stock market is too risky as compared to other investment options like gold, real estate, and bonds that give returns based on a fixed rate. That is why most Pakistanis don’t invest in the stock market.

What if investing in stocks wasn’t as risky as before? Nurture is a startup that is introducing a new concept of investing – Safe Investing. Safe investing lets users recover any losses they may incur with their investments by giving them exclusive discounts on their future purchases.

How does it work? It’s simple. Say you invest PKR 5,000 in a particular stock and lose PKR 500 which is 10 percent of your investment. Nurture will give you this money back as a 10% discount the next time you dine out with a bill of PKR 5,000. It’s not just on dining out but any other purchase as well. So if you’re investing in the stock market there will only be two outcomes; either you make a profit or you get a discount on your next purchase making your investment safe and sound.

What’s even better is that they are offering micro-investments meaning you can start investing with a very little amount! If you want to be a part of their beta launch, just head over here and subscribe. The startup is being launched by Zahra Ayub, a graduate of NUST and the sole founder. She has already filed for a patent in the US and will be launching the platform in Pakistan very soon.

If you have any questions, you can also visit their blog to know more about financing and investing in the stock market.

Image Source: Nurture

