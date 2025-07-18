Young Coders Shine At Dpspc 2025 Grand Finale With Big Cash Prizes

The Grand Finale of the Digital Pakistan Speed Programming Competition (DPSPC) 2025 was held at Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute of Engineering Sciences and Technology (GIKI), marking a significant milestone in Pakistan’s journey toward digital empowerment and youth-led innovation. The event was graced by Ms. Wajiha Qamar, Minister of State – Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training, who awarded top honours to the most outstanding teams from across the nation. Mr. Rafique Ahmed Buriro, Additional Secretary (IT & Telecom), was also present on the occasion.

The DPSPC 2025, organized by Ignite National Technology Fund under the Ministry of IT & Telecom, witnessed overwhelming participation with 1,444 teams and 4,273 students—including 26% female participants—from 192 academic institutions across 56 cities. Over 3,400 students received foundational and advanced programming training through 25+ classroom and online sessions.

At the award ceremony, the Minister of State commended the young coders for their discipline, teamwork, and passion for technology.

“DPSPC 2025 is not just a competition—it’s a national movement to equip our youth with world-class programming skills. I’m especially proud of the gender diversity we’ve achieved this year. With every competition, we are shaping the digital architects of Pakistan’s future,” said the Minister of State – Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training in her keynote remarks.

The winning teams of DPSPC 2025 were announced as follows:

Winner: SundarSTEM Comp

1st Runner-up: SundarSTEM ATTACK ON ICPC

2nd Runner-up: SundarSTEM Leftovers

Prof. Dr. Fazal Ahmad Khalid, Rector of GIKI, praised the technical excellence demonstrated by the finalists and reaffirmed GIKI’s commitment to advancing computer science education:

“We are honoured to host this grand finale at GIKI, a place where future tech leaders are nurtured. DPSPC 2025 showcased the best of Pakistan’s programming talent, and we look forward to playing a central role in next year’s expanded edition,” he said.

Mr. Adeel Aijaz Shaikh, CEO of Ignite, emphasized the initiative’s long-term vision and impact:

“DPSPC is a launchpad for students to transition from classroom learning to industry readiness. By combining inclusive outreach, high-quality training, and competitive rigor, we are enabling the next generation of software engineers, AI specialists, and digital innovators.”

Based on the success of DPSPC 2025, Ignite announced ambitious goals for Speed Programming 2026, including a 20% increase in participation, 30% female representation, expanded language support, and top prizes of up to Rs1.8 million.

The Digital Pakistan Speed Programming Competition continues to serve as a vital national platform for identifying and nurturing programming talent, while advancing the Ministry’s broader goals of digital inclusion, gender equity, and innovation-driven economic growth.