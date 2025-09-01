Youth Ecopreneur Program 2025 Apply Now For Funding

Pakistan has launched the Youth Ecopreneur Program (YECO) under the Prime Minister’s Youth Program (PMYP) to empower young entrepreneurs in driving the country’s green transition. The initiative provides funding, mentorship, and global exposure for youth-led startups working on land restoration and sustainable business solutions.

The program is designed to support Pakistan’s efforts against climate change, aligning with national goals of climate resilience, reforestation, and eco-friendly innovation. It gives young founders the chance to showcase their ideas on international platforms while gaining practical resources to scale their ventures.

Applicants must be under 35, lead a legally registered business, and focus on sustainability or land restoration. Benefits include advanced training, mentorship, a USD 100,000 seed funding pool, legal/IP support, and an international, fully-funded trip for finalists. Each category winner will also receive the Youth Ecopreneur Award of USD 10,000.

The deadline to apply is 14 September 2025 via the Digital Youth Hub

or the YECO Platform.

This initiative highlights Pakistan’s commitment to involving its youth in green economic development, as the country faces some of the world’s most severe climate challenges