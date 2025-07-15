By Huma Ishfaq ⏐ 31 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Zarea Launches Dubai Subsidiary To Boost Global B2b Expansion

Islamabad / Dubai: Pakistan’s leading B2B commodities platform, Zarea Limited, has officially incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary in Dubai as part of its aggressive global expansion strategy.

The new entity, ZAREA COMMERCE FZCO, will serve as the company’s regional headquarters in the United Arab Emirates.

The development was formally announced in a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Tuesday.

“We are pleased to inform you that pursuant to the approval of the Board of Directors of Zarea Limited the company has successfully incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary in the UAE under the name ZAREA COMMERCE FZCO,” the notice stated.

Zarea believes the Dubai expansion is a cornerstone move in scaling its operations and tapping into international markets.

“With the launch of our regional headquarters in Dubai, Zarea is now well-positioned to expand into international markets and strengthen its role in technology-driven B2B trade,” the company said.

According to the company, the UAE entity will unlock new markets, accelerate export-led growth, and digitize cross-border trade, all while enhancing operational agility abroad.

IPO-Driven Growth Strategy

The move follows Zarea’s successful Rs1.03 billion IPO earlier this year, where the company issued 62.5 million shares at the PSX. Zarea is deploying the funds raised across various growth pillars:

  • Agri Biomass investment to tap into sustainable energy solutions.
  • In-house logistics model to reduce dependency on third-party providers.
  • Technology upgrades for scalability and customer experience.
  • Marketing, HR, and infrastructure improvements.

Zarea reaffirmed that the Dubai expansion aligns with its broader ambition to become a global force in tech-enabled trade. The management believes this international footprint will create sustained shareholder value and position Zarea as a regional B2B leader.

