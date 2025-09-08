In a game-changing move that promises to stabilize Pakistan’s internet infrastructure, Special Communications Organization (SCO) and Zeta Technologies Private Limited have joined forces to launch Pakistan’s first Terrestrial Cable Landing Station (CLS), leveraging the strategic Pak-China Optical Fiber Cable.

“Launching Pakistan’s First Terrestrial Cable Landing Station Built for Resilient Internet for the Nation”

This strategic initiative will finally diversify Pakistan’s international bandwidth routes, long dominated by submarine cable systems, all landing within few kilometers from each other in Karachi, eliminating the digital chokepoint that has kept Pakistan’s internet and international connectivity ecosystem vulnerable for decades.

Amid growing regional tensions and submarine cable sabotage threats in Red Sea, Pakistan’s reliance just on the submarine cable systems has been a national risk. The terrestrial CLS is not just another infrastructure project, it’s Pakistan’s Digital Shield.

Strategic Alliance for a Digitally Sovereign Nation

The partnership between SCO (the largest integrated telecom services provider in AJK & GB) and Zeta Technologies (a licensed LDI operator with expertise in telecommunications infrastructure), lays the cornerstone of a New Digital Pakistan where data sovereignty, resilience, and efficiency are no longer optional but foundational.

Backed by government support, the project will utilize Pak-China Optical Fiber Cable (OFC), an 1885 km secure corridor connecting Rawalpindi to Khunjerab, to avoid traditional submarine choke points. In this partnership, SCO will provide Pak-China OFC infrastructure and Zeta will deploy and manage the CLS infrastructure.

Independent, Secure, and Prosperous Pakistan

Through this initiative, Telecom. and Internet service providers will gain access to diversified connectivity routes, competitive bandwidth prices and optimal uptime to deliver uncompromised bandwidth to the masses in every corner of the country supporting digital growth and economic uplift. It’s more than just a Terrestrial CLS, it’s a true leap towards Digital Independence.