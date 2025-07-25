By Manik Aftab ⏐ 3 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Zong Cloud Services Expanded With Strategic Islamabad Showcase

Zong brought its Z SAIS Cloud showcase to Islamabad after successful events in Lahore and Karachi, highlighting the steady expansion of Zong cloud services across the country.

Zong’s Z SAIS Cloud initiative reflects the company’s move beyond traditional telecom offerings, delivering enterprise-grade, business-ready solutions aligned with evolving corporate needs. The Islamabad event was more than just a tech update—it showcased the impressive progress of Zong cloud services and reinforced the brand’s commitment to driving innovation across industries.

Held in the Capital, the event highlighted the significant progress made by the Z SAIS Cloud platform since its launch in Lahore and its strong reception in Karachi. During the gathering, Zong announced new strategic partnerships with leading companies such as Cymax Technologies, Pak Gulf, and Appologix. These collaborations signify a broader and more robust cloud ecosystem, with cross-sector interest growing in locally hosted, secure solutions.

“Farooq Raza Khan, Head of Business Solutions at Zong, stated, “This showcase was never just about launching a platform. It was about listening to partners, engaging with stakeholders, and setting a clear direction for Pakistan’s cloud-first future. Our approach is deeply strategic, with a clear focus on enabling enterprise innovation.”

The expansion of Zong cloud services continues to fuel enterprise growth, paving the way for deeper collaboration, locally hosted cloud platforms, and digital transformation across Pakistan’s business landscape.

