Ztbl Refutes Media Reports On Alleged Rs 11 Billion Loan Losses

Zarai Taraqiati Bank Limited (ZTBL) has strongly refuted recent media reports alleging the loss of loan files worth over Rs. 11 billion. In a statement issued after the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) proceedings on Tuesday, the bank described the claims as “misreporting” and clarified that the facts had been misrepresented.

ZTBL explained that 27,537 loan files were destroyed during violent protests in 2007 following the assassination of former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto. However, the bank has since made considerable progress in reconstructing these records.

A spokesperson from ZTBL stated, “Through diligent efforts, we have reconstructed the majority of the burnt files, bringing the number down to 5,201.”

The bank also reported only 790 files as currently missing, out of a total borrower base of over 600,000.

Contrary to exaggerated media claims, the total recoverable amount against these files is Rs. 1,167 million, not Rs. 11 billion. This amounts to less than Rs. 195,000 per borrower, as most were small loans provided to farmers.

ZTBL reaffirmed its commitment to resolving all pending cases.

“We are actively working to recover and adjust residual amounts,” the spokesperson added.

The bank emphasized its dedication to transparency, accountability, and the protection of farmers’ interests.