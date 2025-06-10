By Sufyan Sohail ⏐ 5 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
10 Salary Hike For Government Employees In Fy25 26 Budget

The Federal Cabinet of Pakistan has given its approval for a 10% increase in the salaries of government employees and a 7% increase in pensions for retired public servants.



This decision was made during the presentation and approval of the federal budget for fiscal year 2025-26. Initially, a 6% raise was suggested, but Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reportedly pushed for the higher 10% increase, which was ultimately endorsed by the cabinet. This move comes amidst ongoing discussions about fiscal responsibility and the demand from various segments, including the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).

While the government aims to provide relief to the common man, the Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb noted that the government was already offering the maximum possible relief within the budget’s constraints. The approved salary and pension hikes are part of the broader budget proposals that were presented to the National Assembly.

Budget 2025-26, Pension Increase, Salary Increase
Sufyan Sohail

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

Latest News

Government Allocates A Huge Sum For Debt Servicing

Government Allocates 46% Budget For Debt Servicing

Tax Reduction Concept Isolated On White Background. 3d Render
Tax Reduction Concept isolated on white background. 3D render

Government Proposes Income Tax Relief for Salaried Class

Experts Cautions Government Not To Impose More Tax On Freelancers

Experts Cautions Government Not To Impose More Tax On Freelancers

Apple Adds Tabs And 3d Effects In Photos App Redesign

Apple Adds Tabs and 3D Effects in Photos App Redesign

Pakistans Climate Startup Fund Faces Setback After Sarmayacar Exit

Pakistan’s Climate Startup Fund Faces Setback After Sarmayacar Exit

Strict Penalties Proposed For Ntn And Cnic Misuse In Budget

Strict Penalties Proposed for NTN and CNIC Misuse in Budget

Toyota Airport Motors Launches 0% Interest Fortuner GRS Deal

Toyota Prius 2025 Set to Launch in Pakistan with Up to 40 km/L Fuel Efficiency

Inflation Adjusted Salary Hike Expected In Budget 2025 26

10% Salary Increase for Govt Employees Unlikely in Budget ( Now Approved)

Budget May Increase Taxes On Food Books And Daily Essentials

Warning!! Budget May Increase Taxes on Food, Books, and Daily Essentials

Pakistan Ranks 6th Globally For Cheapest Mobile Data

Pakistan Ranks 6th Globally for Cheapest Mobile Data

Google Patches Critical Flaw That Exposed Private Phone Numbers

Google Patches Critical Flaw That Exposed Private Phone Numbers

Fertilisers And Pesticides To Remain Tax Free In Budget 2025 26

Fertilisers and Pesticides to Remain Tax-Free in Budget 2025-26