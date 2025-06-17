Karachi has once again been ranked among the world’s least liveable cities, as per The Economist Intelligence Unit’s (EIU) 2025 global liveability index.







According to the report, Karachi was placed at 170th out of 173 cities, dropping one spot from last year when it stood at 169th. This ranking further cements its status as a Karachi least liveable city in the latest global assessment.

The EIU’s list is based on several factors, including healthcare, education, stability, infrastructure, and environment. Copenhagen, the capital of Denmark, earned the top spot this year, overtaking Vienna, which had held the title of the world’s most liveable city from 2022 to 2024.

Denmark’s Copenhagen Tops 2025 Global Liveability Index

Copenhagen achieved perfect scores in the categories of stability, education, and infrastructure. Vienna and Zurich jointly held second place, followed by Melbourne (4th), Geneva (5th), and Sydney (6th).







Osaka was the only Asian city in the top 10, tying with Auckland for 7th place. Adelaide ranked 9th, while Vancouver came in 10th.

Karachi, the only city from Pakistan on the list, maintained its position near the bottom, reflecting ongoing challenges in infrastructure, public services, and security, which contribute to its recurring designation as a Karachi least liveable city.

At the very bottom of the list was Damascus (173), followed by Tripoli (172), Dhaka (171), Algiers (169), and Lagos (168).

The report highlighted a decline in global stability across Western Europe, the Middle East, and North Africa in 2024. Conditions across Asia were also cited as tense due to heightened military conflict risks.