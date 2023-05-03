9 Biggest Pakistani Companies To Invest In During Dying Economy

Note: These ideas are not professional financial advice and are only representing the writer’s opinion.

Pakistan’s Economic situation is becoming worse and worse every day, expectations are that economic growth will slow down and remain below potential over the next few years. Real GDP growth is projected to decrease sharply to 0.4% by FY23 due to various factors such as tighter fiscal policies, flood damage, inflation, high energy costs, and import controls. But these crises can benefit the ones who are willing to take a risk.

This slowdown is expected to affect the wholesale and transportation services sectors, thereby affecting services output growth. This can result in temporarily lowering the stocks of certain companies but for only a short period of time and will be more stable in coming years.

If the IMF program is successfully completed, output growth is expected to improve gradually over FY24 and FY25, still below potential due to insufficient foreign reserves and import controls. Without increased social spending, the poverty rate for middle-income households will likely rise to 37.2% in FY23, which could harm those dependent on agriculture.

So here is the list of Pakistani companies that can prove beneficial in upcoming years after the recession is over.

Pakistan Petroleum Limited

Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) has a market capitalization of $650 million and played a key role in the energy sector of the country since the 1950s and is credited with spearheading the natural gas industry. PPL remains a significant supplier of natural gas, accounting for about 20% of the nation’s total supply. The company also produces crude oil, natural gas liquid, and liquefied petroleum gas. The company’s market cap is $630 million as of 2023.

Pakistan Tobacco Company Limited has a market capitalization of $630 million and was established in 1947. The company acquired the operations of the Imperial Tobacco Company in India which had been running in the subcontinent since 1905.

PTC is primarily focused on the manufacturing and marketing of tobacco products, including cigarettes and other tobacco products. The company’s brands include Dunhill, Benson & Hedges, and John Player Gold Leaf, among others. PTC’s products are sold in Pakistan and exported to various countries around the world. The company’s market cap, as of 2023, is $650 million.

Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL)

The Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) has a market capitalization of $1.3 billion and is an oil and gas exploration and production company in Pakistan. OGDCL has played a pivotal role in the development of the country’s energy sector and is the largest producer of oil and gas in Pakistan. It has its headquarters in Islamabad, and the government owns a majority stake of 74%, while the remaining portion is held by private investors. The company’s market capitalization is $1.3 billion as of 2023.

Systems Limited

Systems Limited has a market capitalization of $460 million and is a prominent technology consultancy and software development firm based in Pakistan, that provides a diverse array of software services and solutions, such as customer relationship management, business intelligence, and digital transformation. Its customer base lies across multiple sectors including finance, manufacturing, education, and healthcare. The company’s market capitalization is $460 million as of 2023.

Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited

Unilever Pakistan Foods Ltd. has a market capitalization of $460 million and is a company that produces and sells food products for both consumers and businesses. They sell their products under several brand names, including Rafhan, Knorr, Energile, Glaxose-D, and Food Solutions. In addition to food, they also offer personal care and home care products. The company was established in 1946 and is based in Karachi, Pakistan. Its market cap, as of 2023, is $460 million.

Fauji Fertilizer Company Limited

Fauji Fertilizer Co Ltd is primarily engaged in the production of fertilizer. The company’s market capitalization is $460 million as of 2023 and has a P/E ratio of 3.68.

United Bank Limited

UBL has a market capitalization of $550 million and is a subsidiary of Bestway Group, a British company. It is headquartered in Karachi and is considered one of the biggest private banks in Pakistan, boasting more than 1,390 branches in the country and 18 branches abroad. It serves over 4 million customers. The company’s market capitalization was $550 million as of 2023.

Colgate-Palmolive Company

Colgate-Palmolive Pakistan Limited has a market cap of $590 million as of 2023. It is a subsidiary of Colgate-Palmolive Company, a global consumer goods company. It maintains a prominent position in Pakistan with a broad distribution structure that caters to the rural and urban regions. The company generates substantial income through taxes and duties for the Pakistani government.

Meezan Bank

Current Market Cap: $620 million

Meezan’s has a market capitalization of $620 million and its main office is located at Meezan House in Karachi, and it has a vast network of more than 900 branches in over 250 cities. The bank obtained the Pakistan operations of Société Générale. Meezan’s market capitalization was $620 million as of 2023.

