A personal Fundraiser feature is being tested by Instagram

Instagram is testing a new system of fundraising. The social media giant announced the new system in a blog post. The feature is being tested in Ireland, the UK, and the USA. Besides Instagram, the new feature is available on Facebook.

According to the details, the service will allow Instagram users to raise cash for a cause small business or acquaintance. Instagram users in the aforementioned countries can contribute the funds through the Instagram donation sticker.

According to the post, by now users have raised over $65 million for pandemic and racial justice causes globally through the platform of Facebook and Instagram this year. In fact, in previous months the donation on Instagram has doubled in the US.

The blog said: “From people raising money to buy medical equipment for Black Lives Matter protesters, rebuilding Black-owned small businesses affected by COVID-19 and funding educational resources related to racial justice, people are eager to mobilize around causes they care about.”

Last year, Instagram added three features to its app for raising the efforts of fundraising. Donate button is the most visible that nonprofits have on their Instagram profile. Also, Facebook added a fundraising sticker to Facebook stories and fundraising on live game streams. Before the feature was added, users were able to utilize the donation stickers in the stories section, but the stories automatically disappear in the 24 hours.

The social media giant announced a feature Instagram Shop, what it-calls an “in-app shopping destination where people can share discovers products and brands they love from across Instagram.” The feature is also in the mode of testing and will soon be rolled out worldwide.

× TechJuice for Browser: Get breaking news notifications on your browser.

Like our stories? Follow our Instagram for pictorial updates. Follow @techjuicepk