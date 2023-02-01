Solar Panel Users Saved Over Rs100 Million In Lahore

Lahore Electric Supply Company(LESCO) reported that the number of electricity units produced by solar-power net meeting connections had experienced a significant boost.

As more consumers are switching their electricity units to solar panels. A boost of nearly 31,500,000 electricity units has been added to the system in just one month.

As people have started shifting towards renewable energy, it has benefited the consumers and the government. Solar panels take advantage of one of nature’s most potent free resources.

Electricity is expensive, and integrated solar energy panels facilitate the average homeowner and an entrepreneur an easy way to save for a lifetime.

According to the reports, solar panel consumers have experienced a relief of approximately Rs100 million in their electricity bills. This indeed happened by installing solar panels in their homes. It’s a one-time, long-term investment.

Moreover, the surplus electricity produced by the solar systems has been sold to LESCO. This gives financial relief to consumers to use this clean and sustainable natural energy source.

In addition, customers have received connections from LESCO as part of the net-metering initiative. And bi-directional meters are installed to make buying and selling electricity easier.

Net metering is a billing system offered by utility providers such as LESCO. Which works on regulations set forth by the governments. Though a considerable number of clients produce more energy than they can use during the day, this is where net metering comes into play.

When the sun shines during the day, the PV panels might produce more electricity than you can utilize. In that way, the electric meters start running backward. This is an excellent factor, but this is due to extra energy being transferred back to the system.

As a result, the utility provider will credit you with credit points on your energy account for the power you supplied.

The main advantage of the net entering billing system is that the supplier pays you the retail price for the electricity you add to the grid.

Solar panels, also known as photovoltaic systems, work on semiconductor technology to convert energy from sunlight into electricity that can power your household.

Moreover, the most crucial part is that solar panels don’t merely help reduce your electricity bills but also help you earn money from surplus electricity generated.

In addition, the solar panel helps generate clean, emission-free electricity to power your home. In contrast, their life span is more than 25 years which is a reasonable decision for a long-term investment.

Moreover, a solar-powered home helps reduce carbon footprints and helps to eliminate harmful domestic emissions.

If we talk about effectiveness, its effectiveness decreases by about one to two percent in a year.

In a nutshell, it helps you to sell energy that a person is not utilizing back to the grid. Moreover, it also helps to protect the environment by using green energy.

