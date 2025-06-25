By AbdulWasay ⏐ 2 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
A Spyware Is Stealing Your Private Photos And You Mightve Helped It

A fresh mobile malware dubbed SparkKitty has emerged as a dangerous spyware targeting both iPhones and Android phones. It works by siphoning off users’ private photos and screenshots.



Researchers at Kaspersky have warned that the malware has been active since early 2024 and has infiltrated even the official Apple App Store and Google Play through seemingly innocent apps. These apps, such as a crypto-themed “币coin” on iOS and the SOEX messaging app on Android, requested photo-gallery permissions and then quietly uploaded images to hackers’ servers.

Unlike its predecessor SparkCat, SparkKitty Spyware focuses not just on crypto-wallet seed phrases but scours entire photo libraries, including innocent snapshots, for sensitive content. It uses optical character recognition to pick out screenshots containing text, especially financial or identity-related, and sends them to attackers.

Experts say SparkKitty operates silently once permissions are granted. On iOS, it uses developer provisioning profiles to bypass App Store rules, while on Android it piggybacks on Java or Kotlin code within legitimate-looking apps. Once inside, it uploads existing images and any new ones in near real time.



Kaspersky also advises limiting screenshots of sensitive information like crypto seed phrases and relying on physical backups instead. Android users should enable Google Play Protect and antivirus software, while iPhone users may need third-party Mac-based tools to detect hidden malware.

cyber alert, SparkKitty, Spyware Alert
AbdulWasay

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

Latest News

New Court Ruling Brings Big Changes To Openais Chat History

New Court Ruling Brings Big Changes to OpenAI’s Chat History

Windows 10 Refuses To Die Microsoft Extends Support Again

Windows 10 Refuses to Die—Microsoft Extends Support Again!

China Agrees To Partial Debt Rescheduling For Pakistan

China Approves Partial Rescheduling of $1.8 Billion Debt for Pakistan

Serena Underpass Collapse Sparks Outrage Against Cda

Serena Underpass Floods After 1st monsoon Rain, Sparks Outrage

Free Vehicle Emission Testing Deadline Extended Again In Punjab

Free Vehicle Emission Testing Deadline Extended Again in Punjab

Japanese Firm Signs 440m Deal For Reko Diq Mining Project

Japanese Firm Signs $440M Deal for Reko Diq Mining Project

Govt Revises Eligibility Criteria For Buying Cars And Property

Govt Tightens Used Car Import Policy in Pakistan (No Tax Exemption)

Chrome For Android Lets You Move Address Bar To Bottom

Chrome for Android Lets You Move Address Bar to Bottom

Apple Faces Backlash Over Apple Wallet Ad For F1 Movie

Apple Faces Backlash Over Apple Wallet Ad for ‘F1’ Movie

Imitating Fortnite Call Of Duty Season 4 Adds Beavis Butthead

Imitating Fortnite, Call of Duty: Season 4 Adds “Beavis & Butt‑Head”

How To Claim Unclaimed Deposits In Pakistan Sbp Issues Refund Guidelines

Unclaimed Bank Deposits Moved to SBP: Step-by-Step Guide to Claim Your Funds

Apples Icloud Goes Dark For Five Hours Users Hit Hard

Apple’s iCloud Goes Dark for Five Hours: Users Hit Hard

Nepra Cuts Base Electricity Tariff In Pakistan

Electricity Bills Set to Drop! NEPRA Cuts Base Tariff