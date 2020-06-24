A teenage commits suicide due to a missing task in PUBG

On Monday, a teenager residing in Hanjarwal committed suicide as he missed the mission in popular online gameplay known as PUBG. According to the police report, the young boy hanged himself from his room’s ceiling fan.

Muhammad Zakaraya was 16 years in age and took the extreme step of taking his own life just because he missed a crucial mission in the online gameplay.

Ghazanfar Syed the Saddar Division SP Operations said: “We found his mobile phone on the bed with PUBG game on at that time near his body. We immediately called the Punjab Forensic Science agency for further investigation into the incident. It was purely the case of addiction as the boy used to play PUBG game for many hours a day.”

It has been narrated by several psychotherapists that PUBG is trolling with the mental health of many young adults all over the world as it is the most popular interactive game where thousands of players participate in the gameplay on daily basis.

Zakarya’s father was a businessman Wajid Sohail, a resident of Gulshan-i-Abbas Phase-2. On the day of the suicide, the family left Zakaraya along with another family member alone in the house. The teenage boy locked his room while playing the game.

SP further said: “The PUBG has been under scrutiny for being a violent game and due to this, many countries are thinking of banning it.”

Lahore Police has decided to take an action against PUBG as they want to ban the game. According to the DIG Operations, a letter would be written to the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority and Federal Investigation Authority regarding the ban of PUBG. With increasing suicide cases, DIG Operations is adamant to get this game banned especially in Lahore

