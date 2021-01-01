Accelerate your startup growth with NIC’s 6-month fast-track incubation program – Scale Up

The National Incubation Center (NIC) has formally launched a 6 month-long fast-track incubation program for startups from all over Pakistan. NIC is inviting startups from every domain including agriculture, bio-tech, productivity, sustainability, fin-tech, or any other area.

The 6-month program is focused on actionable training where startups are mentored by industry veterans and thought leaders from across industries. They also get the state of the art facilities enabling them to be innovative and grow to new heights combined with one-to-one mentor sessions and tech talks. The incubation also provides startups with access to grants, VC networks, payment solutions, and 50 million customer base of Jazz.

The startups will be part of the 10th Cohort of NIC and will be the second Cohort that is offered a 6 month-long incubation programme. NIC has already incubated 200 startups and provided them with the services they need to succeed. It is one of the largest incubation programs in Pakistan launched in collaboration with MOITT, Ignite, and Jazz.

If you have a startup that you think can impress the team at NIC, you should consider applying here. The applications are open till January 31, 2021 so hurry up. You don’t want to miss it.

Image Source: NIC