Airlift Suspends Operations amid Coronavirus outbreak

The recent outbreak of Coronavirus in Pakistan can result in a serious situation for the country. With 237 reported cases so far, the threat of aggravation is quite real, making it essential to take drastic measures.

Understanding its responsibility as a public service company, Airlift has decided to shut down its service, to flatten the curve of this disease. The majority of the people have come to rely on Airlift as a mode of transportation and this is one of the major reasons that the company has decided to take a break, removing the possibility of carrying any affected passengers and worsening the curve.

Globally too, public transportation has been declared high-risk as people to people contact is more probable. Keeping that in mind, Airlift’s decision to put the health of citizens above profitable gains in these trying times is refreshing.

It is of utmost importance that this decision to halt public engagements and services is taken on the government level as well. The onus, however, is not on the government alone. Public service organizations, as well as get-together joints, should understand the situation and take responsible actions to mitigate this global pandemic.

With limited testing kits available for this disease and the check-ups limited to voluntary testing only, the situation can turn quite grave. So far, 237 cases have been reported country-wide and keeping in mind the way this pandemic has spread in other countries such as China, Italy, Spain, and the United States; a public shutdown should be encouraged.

Unheard of previously, Coronavirus is contagious, spreading through droplets formed while coughing and exhaling. 199,309 people have been affected globally and 7,994 deaths have been recorded due to this.

With no cure so far, our best bet is prevention. To that end, Airlift has suspended its services till the 6th of April, 2020. It is crucial to follow preventive measures as directed by the health authorities to protect yourself and everyone around you. Wash hands frequently, avoid public places and practice social isolation, so that everyone can return to normal routines soon enough and in perfect health.

