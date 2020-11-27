Airlines can no longer offer meals and beverages on domestic flights: CAA

With the second wave of COVID-19 impacting major sectors of Pakistan’s population and economy, standard operating procedures (SOPs) are being strictly implemented yet again. Educational institutions have already closed down , and non-essential sectors including public gatherings are obviously suspended as well. In a similar vein, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has directed airlines to no longer offer meals and beverages on domestic flights.

The authority has also made wearing masks throughout the flight compulsory, as second wave of pandemic took over the country. Passengers were earlier allowed to take off their masks while eating. Earlier in November, the CAA banned serving ho beverages on flights.

The decision was made after the recommendation of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

All airlines, including the national flag carrier Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) as well as private ones and charter flights, will have to implement the ban. A notification to this effect has been issued.

Besides, all airlines have been instructed to strictly enforce mask-wearing and social distancing rules.International travelers are required to get coronavirus tests before boarding flights to Pakistan and before leaving the country. Pakistan has, however, made exemptions for some countries.

