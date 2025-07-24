The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has granted an Investment Finance Services license to Alif Finance (Private) Limited, officially authorizing it to operate as a Non-Banking Finance Company (NBFC).

The issuance of the Alif Finance NBFC license signals SECP’s ongoing commitment to facilitating credible and innovation-driven entrants into Pakistan’s financial services landscape. The swift processing of the license highlights the regulator’s focus on enabling transparency, responsiveness, and ease of doing business in the sector.

Alif Finance (Private) Limited is a wholly owned subsidiary of Alif Capital Holdings, a regional financial group already operating in Tajikistan and Uzbekistan through Alif Bank and Alif Tech. With its new NBFC status, Alif Finance plans to introduce a hybrid model of Shariah-compliant and conventional lending solutions tailored for the Pakistani market.

Its operations will focus on SME financing and Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) products, expanding access to alternative financing options through digital platforms. The company’s entry adds momentum to foreign direct investment (FDI) in Pakistan’s regulated financial sector, reflecting increased global interest in the country’s fintech and financial services potential.

The Alif Finance NBFC license is part of SECP’s broader strategy to strengthen the NBFC sector by attracting reputable, innovation-oriented firms. This step aligns with the Commission’s objectives of promoting financial inclusion and digital transformation within a well-regulated environment.

SECP continues to fast-track licenses for NBFCs, capital market participants, insurance providers, and not-for-profit entities (Section 42 companies) to encourage sustainable investment and growth across Pakistan’s formal financial sector.