By Manik Aftab ⏐ 1 hour ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Punjab Boards Class 10th Result 2025 Announced Heres How To Check

The Punjab Boards Committee of Chairmen (PBCC) has officially confirmed that the Inter Part II Result 2025 for all Punjab boards will be declared on September 18, 2025, at 10:00 AM.

Students who appeared in the Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) Part-II First Annual Examination will be able to check their results through the official websites of their respective Boards of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE).

Alongside this announcement, PBCC stated that the 11th Class Result 2025 will be released on October 15, 2025. The Second Annual Examinations for HSSC Part-II (Class 12th) are scheduled to begin on October 29, 2025, giving students an opportunity to reappear if needed.

Supplementary Exam Admission Forms Schedule

The schedule for supplementary exam admission forms has also been released. Students can apply with a single fee from September 20 to September 30, with a double fee from October 1 to October 7, and with a triple fee from October 8 to October 13, 2025.

This schedule was finalized in the PBCC meeting held on August 13, 2025, to ensure a smooth process for students awaiting their results and preparing for supplementary examinations.

Students are advised to frequently visit the official websites of their respective boards for updates on the Inter Part II Result 2025 and other examination-related details.

Manik Aftab

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

