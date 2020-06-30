An unannounced dark-theme mode rolled out by Facebook

The social media giant Facebook has rolled out a dark theme mode for some users. Although Facebook’s team did not publish any statement regarding this new dedicated theme, social media has been filled by a snapshot of this new theme.

The news was first published on Twitter, though people seem to enjoy it as it is only available for only a few mobile app users. The dark theme mode was already available for the desktop version. According to the previous reports, the team did mention testing the dark theme mode for the Android user, but it seems like it has also being tested for the iOS user.

While introducing the dark theme for the desktop version, the social media giant claimed that it was meant to cut down the glare, especially in the low light environment. Hence, similar functionality can be expected for the Facebook mobile’s dark theme.

Though this new feature had not been rolled out globally, it is expected that Facebook will announce about it in month to come. Dark mode or low light mode allows the users to change the background color of the app to black. It is not only aesthetically pleasing, but it also makes app viewing easier for the users. Besides that dark mode helps in the battery life of the device too.

