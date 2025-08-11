By Abdul Wasay ⏐ 2 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Android Based Os Introduces Duress Pin To Wipe Your Device Instantly

GrapheneOS, a privacy-focused Android-based operating system, has introduced a new “duress PIN” feature designed to protect user data in high-risk situations. The update enables a secondary PIN that, when entered, triggers a complete and irreversible wipe of the device.

The duress PIN works anywhere the system requests authentication, including the lock screen, app unlock prompts, and system settings such as enabling developer options. Once entered, it deletes the device’s encryption keys, stored files, and eSIM profiles before shutting down, rendering the phone unusable.

To set up the feature, users can navigate to Settings → Security & Privacy → Device Unlock → Duress Password and assign a unique secondary code distinct from their primary unlock method. Matching the primary and duress PINs disables the function.

Security experts note that the feature may deter attackers from accessing sensitive information by making the phone appear unlocked when, in fact, it has been wiped. However, GrapheneOS developers caution that attackers aware of the feature could become suspicious upon discovering an empty device. Community discussions have also explored the possibility of using common PINs, such as “1234,” to increase the likelihood of accidental activation by an intruder, though this approach carries risks.

The duress PIN joins other advanced privacy measures in GrapheneOS, including sandboxed Google Play integration, strict biometric unlock limits, and granular permission controls.

According to GrapheneOS, the duress PIN is for extreme situations where protecting data outweighs retaining hardware. The feature is now available to all GrapheneOS users through the latest system update.

Abdul Wasay

Abdul Wasay explores emerging trends across technology, innovation, and digital life. He unpacks gaming, crypto, AI, and social media platforms for TechJuice in a way anyone can follow, and is always curious to learn more.

Latest News

Pseb
PSEB and MoITT Launch 6-Month Paid Internship Program
Caie Gives Out As And A Level Results Dates For Pakistani Students
CAIE Confirms AS and A, O Level Results Dates for Pakistani Students
Sbp
SBP to Stay Closed on August 14
Pakistans First Gulf Ferry All Set As Govt Brings In Top Maritime Consultant
Pakistan’s First Gulf Ferry All Set as Govt Brings in Top Maritime Consultant
Lahore Schools
Lahore Schools Face Penalties on Breaking Summer Vacation Rules
Pakistans July Remittances Hit 3 21b Kicking Off Fy26 On Strong Note
Pakistan’s July Remittances Hit $3.21B, Kicking Off FY26 on Strong Note
Iphone 17 Series
iPhone 17 Series Screen Protector Leak Reveals Models’ Display Differences
Uae Updates List Of Banned Flight Items
UAE Updates List of Banned Flight Items
Digital Bill 2025
Digital Bill 2025: Problems and Solutions in Focus
Tiktok Sparks Global Backlash As It Replaces Human Moderators With Ai
TikTok Sparks Global Backlash as It Replaces Human Moderators With AI
Arslan Ash Tekken A Team Blast Saudi 15 8 At Esports World Cup
Arslan Ash & Tekken A Team Blast Saudi 15-8 at Esports World Cup
Mari Petroleum Earnings Drop 16 In Fy25
Mari Petroleum Earnings Drop 16% in FY25
Fauji Cement Posts Record Rs13 3bn Profit In Fy25
Fauji Cement Posts Record Rs13.3bn Profit in FY25