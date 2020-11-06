Anti-Islamic or Anti-Pakistan content won’t be tolerated in Pakistan – IT Minister

The Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecom, Syed Amin Ul Haque, declared that the state will not tolerate any Anti-Islamic or Anti-Pakistan content will not be allowed to stand on any platform whatsoever.

Federal Minister for IT and Telecom Syed Amin Ul Haque chaired 9th Meeting of the Prime Minister's Task Force on IT & Telecom on November 4th, 2020.#ICT #DigitalPakistan #DigitalTransformation pic.twitter.com/TWJr3oXA2u — Ministry of IT & Telecom (@MoitOfficial) November 5, 2020

The propaganda is being spread to jeopardize national security by spreading hate speech and anti-Islamic content that disturbs religious harmony creating instability inside the country. Therefore, any anti-Islamic or anti-state content will not be allowed on social media or other platforms.

The minister said this while chairing the 9th meeting of the Prime Minister’s Task Force on IT & Telecom. The minister further said that certain social media rules have been approved by the Cabinet, after which a formal notification has been issued by the Ministry of IT.

This is not a first as PTA has already been blocking thousands of URLs that contained anti-Islamic content or hate speech. This will add to the on-going blocking of anti-Islamic or anti-State content by bringing social media under the umbrella as well.

The Minister also raised concerns over the inappropriate actions taking against Jazz by the FBR related to tax. He also said, “Concerns have been raised that cannot be welcomed by the country’s economy. We strive to ensure that this does not happen in the future with any IT or telecommunications company.”

Image Source: The Nation

