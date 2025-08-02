Rumors about the iPhone 17 lineup continue to surface ahead of its expected release in September. A recently leaked crop image of dummy units suggests a bold new orange color for the Apple iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max. This vibrant shade stands out compared to Apple’s usual conservative color palette.

In addition to the color surprise, new features are also rumored for the Pro models. These include up to 8× optical zoom through an upgraded telephoto lens. Apple may also introduce a dedicated Camera Control button for easier access to pro photography features.

Moreover, a brand-new pro camera app is expected, tailored for advanced shooting and editing capabilities. The Pro models’ larger camera bumps might affect the MagSafe design slightly. However, backward compatibility with existing MagSafe accessories will still be maintained.