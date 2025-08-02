By Zohaib Shah ⏐ 5 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Apple Iphone 17 Pro

Rumors about the iPhone 17 lineup continue to surface ahead of its expected release in September. A recently leaked crop image of dummy units suggests a bold new orange color for the Apple iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max. This vibrant shade stands out compared to Apple’s usual conservative color palette.

In addition to the color surprise, new features are also rumored for the Pro models. These include up to 8× optical zoom through an upgraded telephoto lens. Apple may also introduce a dedicated Camera Control button for easier access to pro photography features.

Moreover, a brand-new pro camera app is expected, tailored for advanced shooting and editing capabilities. The Pro models’ larger camera bumps might affect the MagSafe design slightly. However, backward compatibility with existing MagSafe accessories will still be maintained.

Zohaib Shah

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

Latest News

Reddit Reinvents Itself As A Search Engine With Ai Tool Reddit Answers
Reddit Reinvents Itself as a Search Engine with AI Tool ‘Reddit Answers’
5 Movies You Can Stream This August Weekend To Kill Time
5 Movies You Can Stream This August Weekend To Kill Time
You Can Now Run Kali Linux Natively On Macos With A Simple Command
You Can Now Run Kali Linux Natively on macOS With A Simple Command
Krafton Wants To Turn Pubg Into A Platform Like Fortnite And Roblox
Krafton Wants to Turn PUBG Into a Platform Like Fortnite and Roblox
This European Country Has One Of The Cheapest Work Visa
THIS European Country Has One of the Cheapest Work Visas!
Pakistan Kyrgyzstan Crypto Cooperation To Drive Blockchain Innovation
Pakistan-Kyrgyzstan Crypto Cooperation to Drive Blockchain Innovation
Samsung Galaxy S25 Fe
Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Key Specifications Leak
Remote Sensing Satellite
Pakistan’s New Remote Sensing Satellite: Capabilities and Impact Explained
Jury Holds Tesla Partially Liable In Autopilot Crash Lawsuit
Jury Holds Tesla Partially Liable in Autopilot Crash Lawsuit
Adb Flags Pakistan Pension Scheme As Major Threat To Public Finances
ADB Flags Pakistan Pension Scheme as Major Threat to Public Finances
Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge
Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge Might Get Bigger 4,400mAh Battery
New Tech Tackles Spatial Disorientation In Pilots For Safer Flights
New Tech Tackles Spatial Disorientation in Pilots for Safer Flights
Infinix Hot 60 Pro+
Infinix Hot 60 Pro+ Features a Bold Design and Powerful Specs