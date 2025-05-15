Apple now wants to Read Your Mind using Brain Implant Tech

Apple is advancing into neurotechnology with the development of mind-controlled devices, collaborating with American startup Syncron, the company behind the innovative Stentrode neuroimplant.

This move marks a bold step toward a future where Apple mind-controlled devices may allow users to operate iPhones, Apple Vision Pro, and other gadgets using only their thoughts. Syncron’s Stentrode implant offers a minimally invasive approach—it is inserted through the jugular vein, eliminating the need for traditional brain surgery.

The implant reads brain signals related to movement intent and translates them into actionable commands for Apple devices. Currently, the technology is in clinical testing on patients with motor impairments. Remarkably, one participant is already using Apple Vision Pro for communication and entertainment, navigating features solely through thought.

Though initially designed for individuals with disabilities, Apple envisions broader integration of this neurotechnology into its mainstream product lineup. Early versions will support third-party implants, with Apple aiming to develop its hardware in the long run.

Syncron highlights its edge over competitors like Neuralink, stressing the less invasive, surgery-free procedure as a game-changing advantage. The technology is still undergoing clinical trials and awaits FDA approval for widespread use.

If successful, this Apple-Syncron partnership could usher in a new era of Apple mind-controlled devices, redefining human-device interaction. Potential applications extend far beyond accessibility, with implications for augmented reality, gaming, digital communication, and healthcare.

By embedding thought-powered interfaces into its ecosystem, Apple aims to transform how users engage with technology, potentially unlocking the brain’s power to shape the digital experience.