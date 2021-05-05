News, Technology

Apple Watch Said To Get Blood Sugar Monitoring

Usman Aslam Written by Usman Aslam · 36 sec read>
Apple Watch

For quite a while there have been numerous rumors of the Apple Watch having the capability to monitor blood sugar. However, Forbes reported that a UK health tech firm called ‘Rockley Photonis’ has confirmed that they are working on sensors that will track blood glucose, pressure, and even alcohol levels which will be available in a future Apple Watch.

As of now, there is no guarantee that if this deal with Apple will lead to shipping unique products as Apple has not disclosed much in regards to health and their products despite numerous companies working on numerous blood sugar sensors that don’t require needles.

However, it is to be noted that Rockley’s technology is very helpful for users as it features blood pressure tracking that could alert users to issues such as stress and monitor the amount of alcohol that you might be consuming (if you do). Knowing such technology, Apple should focus on making their Apple Watches into profound health monitoring devices which would lead to more users exponentially.

Apple Watch healthcare
Usman Aslam
Written by Usman Aslam
A tech enthusiast, writer, researcher and strategist working on the latest technologies and making an impact. Usman has been heavily focused on building communities, empowering people through technological trends and advancements for over 3+ years including many notable names such as IEEE Region 10, TEDx, Google Developers, United Nations Programmes, Microsoft Partner Program and much more. Reach out: usman.aslam@techjuice.pk Profile

You Can Now See Bigger Photos And Videos On WhatsApp

in Mobile, Technology
May 5, 2021  ·  

Government Will Be Implementing Modern Technology To End Rigging Allegations, Says Ch. Fawad Hussain

in News, Technology
May 5, 2021  ·  

President Alvi stresses deploying Artificial Intelligence to predict COVID-19 like epidemics

in News, Technology
May 5, 2021  ·  