Artificial Heart set to go out in the market and save lives!

Usman Aslam

Heart disease is one of the leading causes of death worldwide and hence the donors for heart transplants are quite limited. In order to oversee this global concern, a French company, named Carmat, has recently introduced an artificial heart named Aeson.

Weighing over 900g, the device’s functionality is equivalent to that of the average human heart by utilizing biological materials and sensors. This primarily acts as a mechanical pump to regulate blood flow due to the device’s compatibility with blood. According to the CEO of Carmat, Stéphane Piat, the idea of recreating the human heart through technology to replace heart transplants was born nearly 30 years ago.

By the near end of 2020, Carmat obtained the CE mark for the device, hence allowing the company to sell the device in the European Union. This will act as a means to provide adequate heart transplants to patients suffering from irreversible end-stage heart failure.

This device has, for now, been approved as a temporary implant for those who are awaiting a heart transplant. Currently, over 2000 patients are on the waiting list in the Western Europe region.

