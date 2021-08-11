Asus Enters The Pakistani Market Through A Local Partner Called Tech Sirat

Asus, one of the top tech companies in the world, is looking to expand themselves in Pakistan through a local channel partner called Tech Sirat in order to meet the demands of the country.

As the population of the country increases, the technological needs of the country increase hence this is where Asus sees an opportunity to expand themselves and make a huge profit. According to Jeff Lo, ASUS Regional Head:

“We see great opportunity in the future and aim to offer quality products and service to Pakistan customers.”

This partnership will serve as a win-win situation for both companies as Tech Sirat being the leading distribution company in the IT industry will be able to gain much profit. However, the customers will also be able to benefit themselves as there is proper sale support with an official 2-year international warranty. This includes the latest advancement in laptops and high-end gaming PCs under the Republic of Gamers.

Kamran Nishat, CEO, and MD of Tech Sirat, in regards to this partnership mentions the following:

“Through their innovative and avant-garde product lineups and our comprehensive market coverage, we are looking forward to the journey ahead.’’