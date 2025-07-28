Honda Atlas has officially introduced its first hybrid SUV in Pakistan, the HR-V e: HEV. The ex-factory price is PKR 8,999,000. This launch marks Honda’s entry into the hybrid C-segment SUV market in Pakistan. The HR-V e: HEV will now compete with rivals like the Toyota Corolla Cross. Powered by Honda’s e:HEV system, the SUV features a dual-motor hybrid setup. It delivers better fuel efficiency, smooth driving, and lower emissions.

Mr. Aamir H. Shirazi, Chairman of Honda Atlas Cars (Pakistan) Limited, expressed immense pride in leading the introduction of next-generation hybrid technology in Pakistan. He reaffirmed HACPL’s vision to contribute to the country’s transition toward clean, efficient, and intelligent mobility, built on global standards and supported by local production.

Mr. Masaya Wakuda, President & CEO of Honda Atlas Cars (Pakistan) Limited, highlighted that the HR-V e:HEV is not just a new model launch but a strategic leap forward in the direction of electrified mobility, intelligent features, and connected experiences. He emphasized that this hybrid SUV is the most advanced, economical, and affordable offering in its segment, setting new standards in performance, efficiency, and design.

Additionally, this launch positions Honda as a serious player in Pakistan’s growing hybrid vehicle market. The move also reflects rising demand for fuel-efficient mobility. Hybrid and electric vehicles are gaining popularity due to rising fuel prices and favorable import policies. Consumers are also becoming more environmentally conscious.

So far, brands like Toyota, MG, and Haval have gained early ground in this segment. However, Honda’s entry brings fresh competition to the market. With its advanced hybrid technology, the HR-V e: HEV is expected to attract eco-conscious buyers. Its performance, efficiency, and brand trust may give it an edge.

Honda is aligning with Pakistan’s transition toward sustainable transportation. The HR-V e: HEV could become a key contender in this evolving space.