Atlas Honda has rolled out two new models for Pakistani customers, the CG150 and its first-ever electric scooter, Icon e. This dual launch marks a significant expansion in both traditional and electric two-wheeler options for the local market.

Following several road sightings, the CG150 is now officially available. It features a 4-stroke SOHC engine and supports both kick-start and self-start functionality. The CG150 comes with a price tag of Rs. 459,900.

Alongside the motorcycle, Honda introduced the Icon e, its inaugural electric scooter built for Pakistani roads. Priced at Rs. 419,900, it reflects Honda’s strategic move into the EV segment. The launch supports Pakistan’s National Electric Vehicle Policy (NEVP) and growing demand for eco-friendly transport.

Last month, Atlas Honda confirmed its EV plans in a Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) notice. The company shared that it was collaborating with authorities for a smooth product rollout. Road testing and quality assurance processes have already been finalized.

As new details and specifications emerge, TechJuice will continue to report on the Honda CG150 and Icon e. Stay tuned!