By Zohaib Shah ⏐ 5 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Atlas Honda

Atlas Honda has rolled out two new models for Pakistani customers, the CG150 and its first-ever electric scooter, Icon e. This dual launch marks a significant expansion in both traditional and electric two-wheeler options for the local market.

Following several road sightings, the CG150 is now officially available. It features a 4-stroke SOHC engine and supports both kick-start and self-start functionality. The CG150 comes with a price tag of Rs. 459,900.

Alongside the motorcycle, Honda introduced the Icon e, its inaugural electric scooter built for Pakistani roads. Priced at Rs. 419,900, it reflects Honda’s strategic move into the EV segment. The launch supports Pakistan’s National Electric Vehicle Policy (NEVP) and growing demand for eco-friendly transport.

Last month, Atlas Honda confirmed its EV plans in a Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) notice. The company shared that it was collaborating with authorities for a smooth product rollout. Road testing and quality assurance processes have already been finalized.

As new details and specifications emerge, TechJuice will continue to report on the Honda CG150 and Icon e. Stay tuned!

Zohaib Shah

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

Latest News

Peshawars Ncai Prepares Ai Powered Disaster Response Tools

Peshawar’s NCAI Prepares AI-Powered Disaster Response Tools

PTA

PTA Report: Jazz and Zong Top Complaint List in June 2025

Snapchat Unveils Home Safe Alerts To Keep Loved Ones In The Loop

Snapchat Unveils ‘Home Safe’ Alerts to Keep Friends in the Loop

Wateen Telecom Must Pay Rs6 25 Billion To Retain Ldi License Pta

Wateen Telecom Must Pay Rs6.25 Billion to Retain LDI License: PTA

Ldi Operators Seek Parliamentary Help In Rs78 Billion Pta Dispute

Call Center Revenue and Cyber Scams Under Senate Review This Week

Pakistan Mobile Manufacturing

Pakistan Mobile Manufacturing Assembles 14.24 Million Mobiles in 2025 H1

Samsung Galaxy S25 Fe

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Storage and Color Variants Unveiled

Whatsapp Users Can Now Import Profile Pics From Facebook Instagram

WhatsApp Users Can Now Import Profile Pics from Facebook, Instagram

Pakistan China Remote Satellite Launching On This Date

Pakistan-China Remote Satellite Launching on THIS Date

Islamabad Residents Can Now Download 1info Emergency App

Islamabad Residents Can Now Download ‘1INFO’ Emergency App

Pakistani Journalist Exposes 100m Crypto Loss Tied To Elite

How A Pakistani Politician’s Son Crashed A $100m Crypto Fund

Bytedance Unveils Ai Robot That Folds Laundry And Clears Tables

ByteDance Unveils AI Robot That Folds Laundry and Clears Tables

Pakistans 4thrives Stuns Pubg Stage With 111 Points And 77k

Pakistan’s 4Thrives Stuns PUBG Stage with 111 Points and $77K