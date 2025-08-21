By Zohaib Shah ⏐ 3 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
MoITT

ISLAMABAD – A report by the Auditor General (AG) has revealed procurement irregularities worth Rs1.26 billion in IT projects under the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication (MoITT). Several projects were launched without open competitive bidding, raising concerns about transparency and compliance.

The Technology Park Development Project, launched in 2017, aimed to boost exports and connect academia with industry. However, key targets remain unmet after eight years.

The $88.38 million project was mainly funded by a Korean Exim Bank loan. The local share rose to Rs1.93 billion in 2020 due to delays and inflation.

As of October 2021, no construction had started despite loan repayments nearing. Costs escalated, and timelines were repeatedly breached.

The report noted the absence of a marketing plan and agreements with IT firms, raising risks of underutilization.

MoITT blamed CDA and Pak-EPA approvals for delays and said an RFP was floated in 2021. It also cited currency devaluation for revised costs, now at Rs13.72 billion.

DAC accepted some explanations but asked MoITT to justify overruns before PAC. The audit warned that the project may face financial inefficiencies if stakeholders are not engaged soon.

Zohaib Shah

Tech writer passionate about the latest gadgets, AI, and digital trends. Sharing clear insights to help readers stay informed and ahead.

Latest News

Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra Leaks With Massive 14.6-Inch Screen
Secp Links Regulators To Ezfile For Faster Services
SECP Links Regulators to eZfile for Faster Services
Nepra Directed To Oversee Flood Damaged Infrastructure Restoration
Flood water on both sides of the railway track along the Indus Highway in Sindh province, Pakistan, on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022. Pakistan is facing a humanitarian crisis after unprecedented rainfall led to ongoing flooding that has inundated about a third of the country and left more than 1,100 people dead since June. Photographer: Asim Hafeez/Bloomberg via Getty Images
NEPRA Directed to Oversee Flood Damaged Infrastructure Restoration
Sukkur Iba Sets Seven Conditions For Conducting Mdcat
PMDC Launches Digital Question Bank for MDCAT 2025
Ring Road Economic Zones To Boost Rawalpindi Trade And Jobs
Islamabad Confirms Launch of Two Major Road Projects Starting September
Realme
Realme Set to Launch Smartphone with 10,000mAh+ Battery
Rda Inflows July 2025 Hit 10 748 Billion
RDA Inflows July 2025 Hit $10.748 Billion
Biek
BIEK Releases Intermediate Part-II Pre-Engineering Marksheet
Pakkay Dost Youtube Channel Hacked Bilal Confirms
Popular Pakistani Pop Singer’s YouTube Channel Hacked
Meta Ai Reorganization Reshapes Superintelligence Teams
Meta Pauses AI Hiring, Cites Organisational Planning
5G Spectrum
Billions Lost as 5G Spectrum Auction Faces Delays
Askari Bank Profit Up 32 Yoy In 1hcy25
Askari Bank Profit Up 32% YoY in 1HCY25
Secp Imposes Rs425m Penalties For Compliance In Fy2024 25
Takaful Sector Grows Rapidly in SECP 2024 Insurance Report