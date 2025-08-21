ISLAMABAD – A report by the Auditor General (AG) has revealed procurement irregularities worth Rs1.26 billion in IT projects under the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication (MoITT). Several projects were launched without open competitive bidding, raising concerns about transparency and compliance.

The Technology Park Development Project, launched in 2017, aimed to boost exports and connect academia with industry. However, key targets remain unmet after eight years.

The $88.38 million project was mainly funded by a Korean Exim Bank loan. The local share rose to Rs1.93 billion in 2020 due to delays and inflation.

As of October 2021, no construction had started despite loan repayments nearing. Costs escalated, and timelines were repeatedly breached.

The report noted the absence of a marketing plan and agreements with IT firms, raising risks of underutilization.

MoITT blamed CDA and Pak-EPA approvals for delays and said an RFP was floated in 2021. It also cited currency devaluation for revised costs, now at Rs13.72 billion.

DAC accepted some explanations but asked MoITT to justify overruns before PAC. The audit warned that the project may face financial inefficiencies if stakeholders are not engaged soon.