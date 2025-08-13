By Zohaib Shah ⏐ 14 seconds ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
An official audit has found that over 13,000 computer tablets, worth more than Rs360 million, are missing from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Elementary and Secondary Education Department. The tablets were initially issued for teacher training programs. The audit report states that 13,221 devices were not returned, while only 1,779 out of the 15,000 purchased tablets have been recovered.

Among the returned devices, 79 were defective. Several missing tablets also had accessories such as hands-free sets, SD cards, and chargers, which remain unaccounted for.

Each tablet was bought at a cost of Rs28,314. The report warns that if the missing devices are not retrieved, the department will need to buy replacements to continue training programs.

The Auditor General has recommended urgent recovery of the tablets. Disciplinary action has also been advised against those responsible for the losses.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has previously faced allegations of major financial irregularities. These include the Kohistan case with an estimated Rs40 billion loss, the Citizen Improvement Project with Rs32 billion in questionable spending, and Rs28 billion in reported irregularities in the Peshawar Bus Rapid Transit project.

The latest audit has raised serious concerns about the management of public resources. Oversight issues in the distribution and recovery of educational equipment have been highlighted. So far, officials have not issued a public statement in response to the findings.

