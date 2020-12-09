Australian academy recognizes Pakistani scientist Shazia Sadiq for advanced STEM research

In an occasion of national pride, the Australian Academy of Technology and Engineering (ATSE) has selected Pakistani scientist Shazia Sadiq for an advanced STEM research project.

According to a report by Geo News, Sadiq has attained this recognition on the basis of her successful research in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) education.

She developed a solution for Business Information Systems to process information in a far more effective manner than usual, thereby allowing for radical improvements in business process management, governance, risk, and compliance data.

Sadiq is presently working at the School of Information Technology and Electrical Engineering in Queensland, Australia. She is part of the Data and Knowledge Engineering Research Group and is currently involved in teaching and conducting research in database and information systems.

With a rich background in STEM, she holds a PhD in Information Systems from the University of Queensland and a Masters degree in Computer Science from the Asian Institute of Technology in Bangkok, Thailand.

Appreciating the Pakistani scientist’s accomplishment, Senator Faisal Javed Khan took to Twitter to congratulate her, saying that she is “truly making the entire country proud of her.”

Made up of almost 900 Fellows elected by their peers, the Australian Academy Technology and Engineering is a learned academy that helps Australians understand and use technology to solve complex problems. It operates as an independent, non-government, not-for-profit organization.

