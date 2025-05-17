Balochistan Summer Vacations 2025 Announced for Schools in Summer Zone

QUETTA: The School Education Department of Balochistan has officially released the schedule for Balochistan summer vacations 2025, applying to all public and private schools located in the province’s designated summer zone.









As per the notification issued, schools falling within the summer zone will observe long-term summer holidays from May 17 to July 31, 2025. This move aims to ensure the well-being of students and staff during the peak heat season.

The department has directed both the Director of Education (Schools) and the Managing Director of the Balochistan Education Foundation (BEF) to guarantee complete adherence to the schedule and implement the decision in both letter and spirit.

To ensure effective compliance, copies of the directive have been dispatched to all major provincial stakeholders. These include the Principal Secretary to the Governor, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister of Balochistan, divisional and district education officers, and other relevant officials.









The announcement of Balochistan summer vacations 2025 underscores the government’s commitment to timely planning in the education sector and safeguarding students from extreme weather conditions.