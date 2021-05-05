News, Technology

Balochistan to get its first major Freelancing Training program with PITB’s collaboration

Ahsan Zafeer Written by Ahsan Zafeer · 46 sec read>

In a ceremony held at Arfa Software Technology Park on 5th May 2021, an agreement was signed between the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) and the Science and IT (S&IT) Department to set up the ‘DIGIBIZZ Freelancing & Entrepreneurship Program’ in Balochistan. The agreement was signed by PITB DG e-Governance Sajid Latif and DG S&IT Irfan Nawaz Memon. Officials from both organizations attended this ceremony, including Director IT Trainings S&IT Jawad Ahmad, Senior Program Manager PITB Ahmad Islam, and the freelancing wing of PITB.

The PITB will execute the project to train the youth of Balochistan in Freelancing in collaboration with the S&IT, and will oversea the provision of freelancing training to over 2000 students throughout the province.

In a message, Chairman PITB Azfar Manzoor committed to extending his full support to the cause of youth empowerment and termed this agreement as a major step towards the digital empowerment of Balochistan.

DG S&IT Irfan Nawaz Memon stated that engaging the youth in the ever-expanding digital era would prove to be hugely beneficial for the prosperity of Balochistan. Moreover, it will generate lucrative opportunities for them to earn and sustain their livelihood.

Read More: PITB says E-Rozgar training program’s graduates earned Rs. 2.4 billion while announcing new admissions

Balochistan pakistan freelancers PITB
Ahsan Zafeer
Written by Ahsan Zafeer
A digital marketing professional specializing in content-based functional areas - Ahsan Zafeer is driven by a never-ending passion for developing, nurturing, and strategizing key content aspects. He writes extensively on tech, digital marketing, SEO, cybersecurity, and emerging technologies. He also serves as a digital marketing strategist and freelance consultant for globally oriented organizations. He tweets @AhsanZafeer Profile

Living on the Edge Season 12: Waqar Zaka dares to pay off Pakistan’s debt & take PM Imran’s place

in Cryptocurrency, News
May 5, 2021  ·  

Facebook monetization issue to be resolved soon in Pakistan, says official

in News, Social Media
May 5, 2021  ·  

Technology Is Not The Cause Of Mental Health Issues In Children, Oxford Confirms

in News, Technology
May 5, 2021  ·  