On Thursday, the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) announced that it has started accepting applications for the latest batch of the E-Rozgar training program, held with collaboration between the PITB and the youth affairs and sports department. The program aims to impart digital skills and freelancing training to unemployed youth with at least 16 years of education, free of cost.

The E-Rozgar training program, which maintains more than 32 training centers in Punjab, has trained up to 28,000 students until now, with 54% of women who have contributed Rs. 2.4 billion in foreign exchange till now.

The following 3-months courses are being offered as part of the program:

Content Marketing & Advertising

Creative Design

E-commerce

Freelancing

The selection for the E-Rozgar program is, however, subject to the following criteria:

Punjab province’s domicile

A valid Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC)

Minimum 16 years of education

Maximum age of 35 years.

The applicants can apply online at http//www.erozgaar.pitb.gov.pk/apply to participate in an online entry test and to deposit online attested documents at a later stage.

The E-Rozgar training program, along with the National Freelance Training Program and the DigiSkills program, comprises a coordinated national effort by the government to establish a knowledge economy as part of the Digital Pakistan vision. The Digital Pakistan 2021 policy, which will support Pakistan’s digital transformation by ensuring affordable and credible digital services to enhance the citizens’ quality of life and economic well-being, is also underway.

Efforts to digitize the youth have already begun bearing fruit, with Pakistan’s IT exports all set to cross the $2 billion mark in 2021, with projections to reach $10 billion by 2030.

Read More: E-Rozgar freelancing program helped 9,000 unemployed graduates earn Rs. 100 million