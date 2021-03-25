News, Online Earning

PITB says E-Rozgar training program’s graduates earned Rs. 2.4 billion while announcing new admissions

Ahsan Zafeer Written by Ahsan Zafeer · 59 sec read>

On Thursday, the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) announced that it has started accepting applications for the latest batch of the E-Rozgar training program, held with collaboration between the PITB and the youth affairs and sports department. The program aims to impart digital skills and freelancing training to unemployed youth with at least 16 years of education, free of cost.

The E-Rozgar training program, which maintains more than 32 training centers in Punjab, has trained up to 28,000 students until now, with 54% of women who have contributed Rs. 2.4 billion in foreign exchange till now.

The following 3-months courses are being offered as part of the program:

  • Content Marketing & Advertising
  • Creative Design
  • E-commerce
  • Freelancing

The selection for the E-Rozgar program is, however, subject to the following criteria:

  • Punjab province’s domicile
  • A valid Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC)
  • Minimum 16 years of education
  • Maximum age of 35 years.

The applicants can apply online at http//www.erozgaar.pitb.gov.pk/apply to participate in an online entry test and to deposit online attested documents at a later stage.

The E-Rozgar training program, along with the National Freelance Training Program and the DigiSkills program, comprises a coordinated national effort by the government to establish a knowledge economy as part of the Digital Pakistan vision.  The Digital Pakistan 2021 policy, which will support Pakistan’s digital transformation by ensuring affordable and credible digital services to enhance the citizens’ quality of life and economic well-being, is also underway.

Efforts to digitize the youth have already begun bearing fruit, with Pakistan’s IT exports all set to cross the $2 billion mark in 2021, with projections to reach $10 billion by 2030.

Read More: E-Rozgar freelancing program helped 9,000 unemployed graduates earn Rs. 100 million

e-rozgaar pakistan freelancers PITB
Ahsan Zafeer
Written by Ahsan Zafeer
A digital marketing professional specializing in content-based functional areas - Ahsan Zafeer is driven by a never-ending passion for developing, nurturing, and strategizing key content aspects. He writes extensively on tech, digital marketing, SEO, cybersecurity, and emerging technologies. He also serves as a digital marketing strategist and freelance consultant for globally oriented organizations. He tweets @AhsanZafeer Profile

IMF approves $500 million tranche for Pakistan after noting “satisfactory progress”

in News
Mar 25, 2021  ·   1 min read

Facebook caught a Chinese hacker group targeting Uyghur

in News, Technology
Mar 25, 2021  ·   49 sec read

Careem expands its Corporate Portfolio, partners with PTCL

in News, Telecom
Mar 25, 2021  ·   1 min read
Up Next: IMF approves $500 million tranche for Pakistan after noting “satisfactory progress”